Tobago under storm watch for Gonzalo

Tropical Storm Gonzalo's path projected by the TT Met Office at 2.30 pm Thursday. At 4.30 pm, the Met Office said Tobago was under a tropical storm watch. IMAGE COURTESY TT MET OFFICE -

TOBAGO is now under a tropical storm watch for Gonzalo, with the effects likely to hit the island on Saturday, according to the Met Office.

In a release at 4.30 pm on Thursday, the Met Office said there will be periods of heavy to intense rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds in excess of 85 kilometres expected.

In earlier releases, the Met Office said Gonzalo was threatening to become a hurricane. However, in a media release at 2.30 pm, it said Sahara dust around the system is inhibiting further development and intensification. Additionally, atmospheric conditions at the time were not conducive for Gonzalo to strengthen, and the intensity of the winds was decreasing.

On the latest forecast track, the centre of Gonzalo will approach the southern Windwards by Friday night and move across the islands on Saturday evening. Gonzalo remains a very small tropical storm and tropical-storm-force winds will extend outward up to only 35 km from the centre. Earlier on Thursday, the winds extended outward up to 55 km from the centre.

The Met Office said it will continue to monitor the situation and will update the country at 6 pm, if not sooner, and encouraged the public to visit its social media pages and website for updates and to download the TTMetOffice app.