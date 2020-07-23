TKR to start training next week

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) would start training as a team from next week in preparation for the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament, which takes place in Trinidad from August 18 to September 12.

The tournament was uncertain for months due to the covid19 pandemic, but for the first time the entire tournament would be held in Trinidad. A total of 34 matches would be played either at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair or at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Some of the TKR players, who are part of the TT Red Force set up, started training weeks ago. Ten of the local-based TKR players are expected to start training together, according to team manager Colin Borde.

“The local boys met and have had some initial fitness tests done...the team training schedules are being completed and by next week we should be up and running,” Borde told Newsday.

“Personalised training has been ongoing for the past weeks as well as fielding drills.” TKR’s foreign players and all other players entering Trinidad would face the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

TKR are aiming to dethrone defending champions Barbados Tridents and win its fourth CPL title in eight years. The other franchises vying for the crown are St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks. All the players and officials would be staying at the Hilton Hotel.