The worst is yet to come

THE EDITOR: According to the website countrymeters.info/en/Trinidad_and_Tobago/economy, TT’s debt is US$21.311 billion and Jamaica’s GDP is US$25.891 billion. This gives a debt to GDP ratio of 82.3 per cent. This is phenomenal.

I warn that the global financial crisis has not climaxed and things will get worst before they get better.

In 2006 in the US, people started to default on their mortgage loans but it did not climax until 2008. Similarly in the US, the financial crisis is just beginning with the start of bankruptcies of companies like Brooks Brothers, Hertz and JC Penny and the worst is yet to come.

China, the world’s second largest economy, is also weak. China recently nationalised nine financial institutions.

TT needs to strengthen its internal economy and increase food security by investments in agriculture. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta projects that the US second quarter gross domestic product will decline by 52.8 per cent.

There are still protests in many US states over the George Floyd killing by police and President Trump on July 20 said he will send federal agents to major cites where the protests are occurring.

The major source of tourists and remittances for TT is the US. It is TT’s number one trading partner. Get ready, it is going to be a bumpy ride.

BRIAN ELLIS PLUMMER

via e-mail