Small contractors to Nidco chairman: ‘You’re insulting us!’

Nidco chairman Herbert George. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

A group of small contractors are describing as “ignorant” comments recent comments made by National Infrastructure Property Development Co (Nidco) chairman Herbert George in response to their pleas for work on the San Fernando to Point Fortin highway extension project. They say he is insulting them.

Alastai Ramharack, a spokesperson for the contractors, started leading protests recently calling on Nidco and the government to “keep small businesses in mind.”

He had told reporters, approximately 150 contractors want a “fair share of the pie.” Ramharack claimed there are fewer than four contractors on the project.

He said when the original contractor – Brazilian firm OAS Construtora – was terminated, small contractors “suffered tremendously.”

In response, George told Newsday he has no plans to meet with the workers and suggested that they seek work from the larger contractors.

He said, “Why should we meet with them? We are not doing box drains. Nidco has never agreed to give contractors, large or small, employment. It is not an issue for Nidco.”

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday afternoon, Ramharack said he was displeased with the response.

“Nidco is the one who has to influence this whole process. His statement clearly shows a level of ignorance and anger. When he said, ‘Nidco is not doing box drains,’ he’s insulting the contractors. That is an insult to all of us. Not all contractors do box drains. Some do roadwork and those kind of things. A lot of them do civil work.”

He added, “At the end of the day, the project belongs to the people of TT.”

Ramharack said the small contractors are fearful of naming their companies as they may be targeted. He said some companies have as little as five workers, while others have around 15.

He said the protests will continue until some form of communication happens between Nidco and the contractors.