Retired cop on 2015 jail break: A reality check to the dangers of policing

Johnny Abraham -

Sherman Maynard would have been 32 years old this year had he survived a shooting outside the Port of Spain Remand Yard in 2015.

Maynard, a police officer, was assigned as part of a stationary or “static” patrol on Frederick Street as an additional measure against an impending threat at the prison.

He was shot and killed on July 20 when inmates Hassan Atwell, Christopher “Monster” Selby and Allan “Scanny” Martin shot their way out of the facility.

Hours after they escaped, Martin was shot dead by police when he attempted to hold a security guard hostage in a guard booth at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Almost two weeks later Atwell was shot dead in east Port of Spain while Selby surrendered to police in Barataria.

Today, five years later, questions on how the inmates got the pistol used in the escape remain unanswered and Maynard’s cousin, retired Superintendent of Police Johnny Abraham said more should have been done to prevent the proliferation of contraband into the prisons.

“Where are the proper checks and balances? It starts from the courts, where prisoners go to court and they come back to the prisons with all kinds of contraband.

“That could have been avoided once they had proper security protocols at the prison. In a modern day and age like this, you mean to tell me there aren’t any scanners at the prison? We’re too backward. There are places, like Mexico, that have scanners at the side of the road that are so sensitive they can pick up something as small as a pin.

“What should have happened is: you check them when they come into court, check them when they’re leaving court, check them before they get onto the prison van and that is why one of the best things they have done was to put the court houses in the prison to avoid them (inmates) from bringing in contraband.”

Abraham, who gained a reputation as an ace crime-fighter in the Central Division, said while Maynard’s death was a blow to the family, he accepted it as the realities of being a police officer.

“Thank God I came out of the police service unscathed but, unfortunately, people die in the execution of their duties.

“I have seen so many homicides and investigated so many deaths that I’ve become immune to it. Sometimes when a family member dies I don’t feel anyhow, that’s why police officers who are involved in shootings should be given counselling and so on.”

Newsday also contacted ret Brig Gen Carl Alphonso who was the National Security Minister at the time.

Alphonso said he was called away from a meeting in St Paul Street, Port of Spain, that Friday afternoon when he heard about the prison break.

He said while he is no longer active in the Ministry of National Security or the regiment, he is cautiously confident in the security forces in avoiding a repeat of the incident.

“I dont want to feel overconfident because that would be silly, but I certainly feel more confident than I did in 2015 when that occurred. Intelligence agencies have spruced up their capabilities and the police commissioner is certainly getting his finger into everything, trying to do as best a job as possible.

“They have challenges as we all know but the police are better equipped, the army is better equipped and I am certain the prison service is better equipped as well.”