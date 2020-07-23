Republic Bank branch closed for covid19 measures

The Republic Bank West Mall branch has been temporarily closed after the child of an employee tested positive for covid19.

In a release, the bank said customers were asked to use other branches and online banking.

This includes the RepublicMobile App, Republic Online, Cardless Cash, Republic Mobile SMS and ATM services to conduct their banking business. Transactions can also be conducted at nearby outlets at Long Circular Mall, Glencoe, Starlite Shopping Plaza and Ellerslie Court branches.

At the 11 am press conference on Thursday, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said a confirmed covid19 case came into direct contact with 11 other people at the bank, all of whom have been sent home.

He said the branch was being sanitised.