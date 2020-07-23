Rambachan: Media trying to divide UNC

Dr Surujrattan Rambachan

FORMER UNC Tabaquite MP Dr Surujrattan Rambachan on Tuesday slammed elements of the media that are allegedly trying to create an impression that the party is divided going into the August 10 general election. Rambachan also said he has no problem with his former Cabinet colleague Jack Warner being a candidate in the election.

He said there is an impression “being perpetrated by the media that I am one of the MPs of the UNC who was forced out of the party by the political leader (Kamla Persad-Bissessar).” He said it is public knowledge and was widely reported last June that he announced his retirement from electoral politics at a UNC public meeting in Gasparillo. Rambachan claimed elements in the media are trying to create a ficitious division in the UNC. “I will be happy if the media can stop peddling a false narrative.”

Rambachan said three other former MPs – Dr Fuad Khan, Dr Tim Gopeesingh and Ganga Singh – all “voluntarily exited the front line” of the UNC.

“We were not pushed out.” At 70, Rambachan said he sees his role as a mentor to young people who want to become involved in representational politics.

On Warner’s being the ILP’s Lopinot/Bon Air West candidate, Rambachan said Warner was free to contest the election. “It’s a democractic society.”

Recalling the circumstances under which Warner left the UNC after he resigned from the Cabinet in April 2013, and noting questions being asked about his candidacy, Rambachan said if the UNC strays from its principles or associates with anyone who does not embrace those principles, he would “part company with the UNC.”

On July 17, Persad-Bissessar said the UNC will form a coalition with no one before or after the election. She also could not confirm or deny reports that former UNC Lopinot/Bon Air West candidate Triston Bonterre had ties to Warner. The PNM’s Marvin Gonzales and the UNC’s Prakash Williams are also contesting Lopinot/Bon Air West. Former MP Cherrie Ann Crichlow-Cockburn is not standing for re-election.