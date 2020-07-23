News
Photos of the day: July 23
A 6ft stingray seen underwater Marble Island off the coast of Charlotteville Tobago - Zameer Rahaman
Black spotted eel, underwater Marble Island off the coast of Charlotteville, Tobago. - Zameer Rahaman
Unobstructed view of Port of Spain, free of any Sahara dust, from the top of Chancellor Hill - Reader Submission
The series of communication towers operated by national and corporate broadcasting and communication networks, Cumberland Hill, near Fort George, St James. - ROGER JACOB
Up close and personal view of the communication towers operated by national and corporate broadcasting and communication networks, Cumberland Hill, near Fort George, St James - ROGER JACOB
The view of the city of Port of Spain, taken from the Cumberland Hill, near Fort George in St James. - ROGER JACOB
The view of the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain, taken from the Cumberland Hill, near Fort George in St James. - ROGER JACOB
The New Normal - A CSR at PriceSmart sanitises the shopping carts before customers could use them at PriceSmart, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale
Two persons from a cleaning company, sanitize the main lobby area of the Republic Bank branch at The Falls West Mall, where it was confirmed that a new case of the coronavirus was discovered, forcing the immediate closure of the bank's operations. - ROGER JACOB
Walkabout or "Skipabout"? The PNM candidate for the Laventille West constituency, Fitzgerald Hinds, demonstrates his fitness level as he skips along the streets of St Barbs during his community walk in the area. - SUREASH CHOLAI
PNM hornman Willburn Crichlow poses for the camera with his instrument during today's community walk in the Laventille area alongside Fitzgerald Hinds, the PNM candidate for the Laventille West constituency -SUREASH CHOLAI
Highest View: A flock of corbeaux, rest atop a tree at Cumberland Hill, near Fort George in St James, - ROGER JACOB
Abena Huggins ensures her vegetables remain fresh as she wets them with a bundle of bhagi on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale
