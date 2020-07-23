Pandemic pandemonium

ALTON DANIEL

IT IS an unequivocal dictum of governance that "chuppidy" officials will turn a people "bazodee." It is also proven that if you want to instil fear or brainwash people, you simply bombard them with your propaganda, misinformation or fake news.

Couple this with a shroud of fear and hysteria worldwide about the covid19 pandemic from self-serving politicians and foreign media like CNN, etc and you can keep a people timid and devoid of reasoning.

We must first understand that the biometrics for large countries will be different to that of tiny economies like TT’s. This is why our Caribbean neighbours including Barbados and Jamaica have already opened their borders.

This does not mean that tests and quarantining are not being carried out for people coming into the country. It simply suggests a level of competence and proper management on their part. The concept of flattening the curve is barely understood by many and in our situation there was never any spike in cases.

It is bewildering as to why our medical experts and specialists are gagged and allowing this sad state of affairs to continue. I believe they are afraid of being branded as "invoking race, or parochial tools of ambitious thieves and vagabonds."

Well informed citizens would recall that the serious nature of this virus from China was raised four times in Parliament for discussion prior to it reaching our shores. The Government did not take heed. In fact the matter was stood down every time.

In addition, a presidential proclamation on January 31 warning about a "highly infectious and dangerous disease was ignored and Carnival festivities went ahead. It was reported that 30,700 people came into the country up to the time of the lockdown. This represented a grave dereliction of duty and a potential catastrophe.

A television report revealed there were 498 deaths due to pneumonia and/or respiratory diseases in the first three months of this year and since no covid19 testing was done locally who can say how many of them were related to the novel virus. Random testing was reserved for only incoming passengers exclusively by Carpha at the paltry rate of 20 a week. Reagents for testing were not available at one point.

Ash Wednesday came and the Minister of Health finally spoke of contingency arrangements. Visitors were asked to self-quarantine and did so successfully at the height of the pandemic.

Our borders were finally closed on March 23 and hundreds of citizens in the middle of their journey home were refused entry while thousands were stranded. We were made to feel ashamed internationally when little Barbados had to take in our citizens.

It was several weeks before we had any new cases – last Thursday – but our borders still remain shut down like Petrotrin. Three cases were picked up on July 16 with students from Grenada. All those on the flight have been quarantined and life goes on.

Because of testing and quarantining there has not been a local spread of covid19 and our healthcare system was never challenged. State officials are clearly enjoying the overkill while spreading around billions of dollars from our Heritage and Stabilisation Fund.

The Minister of National Security has given approval for over 1,000 people including businessmen, Venezuelan friends and politicians to come through the borders in the last three months. The minister has indicated that there are well over 3,000 applications still pending from citizens suffering and wanting to get back home.

I write this article to let everyone know that opening the borders will not eliminate the need for testing people and quarantining on arrival, whether they come by private jet or commercial charter. There can be no medical challenges in this way on our healthcare system. So why can’t the borders be opened? Where is the risk?

Our CMO indicated there are 619 spaces in the parallel system of caring for covid19 patients. At this rate we should have brought in over 5,000 citizens by now.

Remember some lucky nationals were quarantined in Balandra while specially selected people came in months ago. The few people testing positive were successfully isolated and treated. We must not confuse covid19 cases with covid19 deaths. So can we agree that it appears that some citizens are more equal than others in the eyes of officials? Sadly many of our poor citizens still remain desolate, dehumanised and now disenfranchised while local state officials grope in the dark and fiddle their thumbs.

If anyone can understand the degree of “science” methodology or stages of lifting the lockdown restrictions, please enlighten me. I wonder how come workers in some sectors were not asked to stay home like the rest of us.

So whoever remains convinced that the pandemic was handled admirably must think again. I certainly cannot recall any accountability relating to the millions of dollars in grants and giveaways.

Please do not be influenced by unnecessary hype or international media sensationalising this important novel virus, which continues to reek havoc on our society due to uninformed decisions.