MFO: Businesses concernedabout post-covid19 recovery

MFO chart showing respondents’ confidence in Government’s ability to sustain the economy post covid19 - Carla Bridglal

Nearly 90 per cent of people surveyed for the Market Facts and Opinion (MFO) Wave 2 covid19 business outlook study were satisfied or very satisfied with Government’s phased reopening plan following lockdown measures to mitigate the spread of the virus. But only about a third (36 per cent) are confident in its ability to put the right measures in place to sustain the economy. Only 40 per cent had confidence in the Roadmap to Recovery team set up to come up with a post-covid19 economic plan.

The report, released earlier this week is the fourth such report to gauge the way businesses have handled the pandemic since the first case in March. MFO collaborated with the country’s three biggest business chambers: the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce; the American Chamber of Commerce and the TT Manufacturers’ Association to conduct the survey from June 24 to July 13.

In total, 157 surveys were conducted from all major industries, with the majority being from manufacturing and distribution (25 per cent) and professional/consultancy (16 per cent); 80 per cent of those surveyed at the executive/senior management level.

Most respondents were aware of Government’s initiatives to support the economy. Nearly everyone (75 per cent) had heard of the salary relief grants, and 66 per cent heard about VAT refunds but 40 per cent had not heard about the structures in place for foreign exchange access to import essential items.

And though most respondents were aware of these initiatives, only about a quarter utilized the option of waivers and deferrals on loans, salary relief grants or other loan facilities. Twenty per cent have received their VAT refunds, and forty percent are still waiting on income tax refunds. For at least half the respondents, though, most of the initiatives were not applicable.

Ninety per cent of respondents believed that job security is uncertain over the next few months. Seventy-one per cent believed things would get worse before they get better; and 84 per cent thought the economic impact of covid19 would be greater than the outbreak itself. Companies have had to adapt and 80 per cent will continue using online meeting platforms post-covid19 and have delayed planned purchased. Four in ten respondents believe that their ability to work or run their business has been reduced and a quarter are still of the view that their family’s health is at more risk than their business/job. This is about half the proportion of respondents who said so in Wave 1 of this study.

While eighty per cent acknowledged the seriousness of covid19, this is ten per cent fewer than in Wave 1. Virtually all businesses increased safety and hygiene measures (98 per cent); physical distancing (96 per cent); economic measures (96 per cent); and adjusted work schedules (87 per cent).