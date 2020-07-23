MHTL temporarily shuts down after pipe failure

Methanol Holdings Ltd plant at Pt Lisas. The European Union has imposed a five-year tariff on fertiliser shipped by the company to Europe. FILE PHOTO

METHANOL Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd has been temporarily shut down after a pipe failure on Thursday morning.

In an internal memo, the company said the incident occurred at its M5 plant, which is in the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, just after 8.30 am.

“Our emergency procedures were activated to ensure the safety of our people and securing of the plant. There were no injuries or negative environmental impacts.”

The note to staff said the facility is being prepared for inspection and in keeping with safety protocols, a detailed investigation is being commissioned.

“We thank our first responders and all employees supporting a very commendable approach to managing this event,” the company said.

MHTL is part of the Swiss-based Proman Group. Proman did not immediately respond for comment.