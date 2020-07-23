Kamla: UNC corporations on high alert for flooding

Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a UNC virtual campaign meeting on Thursday night. - Kevan Gibbs

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar vowed to assist those in need if heavy rainfall leads to flooding.

Speaking at the UNC's virtual campaign meeting on Thursday night, Persad-Bissessar said her party has always taken a proactive role in times of disaster and vowed to assist those in need, citing the approach of Tropical Storm Gonzalo to TT.

"I know we are in the rainy season, this tropical storm is on the way and we don't know if it will develop into a hurricane as yet.

"We have put all UNC corporations on high alert to be ready in the event that there should be damage, flooding or need for services.

"You would have seen every time there has been flooding or any disaster in this country it has been the UNC corporations, the UNC soldiers who were on the ground."

Persad-Bissessar also noted that if elected, the UNC would implement projects aimed at reducing flooding in strategic areas using flood gates, pumps and other devices.