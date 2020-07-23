Hunt: Military powers of arrest essential to fight crime

UNC candidate for St Joseph Ahloy Hunt intends to make key changes to operational and administrative arms of the Ministry of National Security if elected to office, as part of measures in the fight against crime.

Speaking at the UNC's virtual campaign meeting on Thursday night, Hunt said anti-crime strategies must be revised and the resources of all arms of security improved, to take the fight to criminals.

"TT unfortunately is recognised as the sixth most violent country in the world and therefore this time around we must give our armed forces the powers of arrest to complement the police service "All state security agencies must be equipped with the essential tools and continuous skills training to ensure anti-crime measures are practical, sustainable and effective. Therefore a new dispensation of restructuring to the national security framework is coming."

During his address, Hunt announced the UNC's eight-point anti-crime plan which involved random polygraphing for security personnel, armoured patrol vehicles, the zoning of areas based on spatial analyses of murders, improved crime reporting systems for the public and enhanced surveillance systems.

Hunt also said he would make housing more accessible to those in the protective services and accused the current administration of being reactionary in their approach to dealing with crime.