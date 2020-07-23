HDC: Public housing schemes on the rise

Housing Development Corporation head office on South Quay, Port of Spain. - Jeff K.Mayers

THE Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is warning that a type of fraud where people impersonate HDC personnel offering assistance with housing placement in return for cash, is on the rise.

The HDC, in a release on Thursday, said some people are using the election season to prey on the vulnerability and anxiety of innocent individuals. “We encourage all citizens to continue to be vigilant and not become victims of these nefarious activities,” it said.

All assessment interviews and housing allocation are conducted by HDC officers only at its South Quay, Port of Spain head office the release said. The public was advised to ask for the official HDC employee identification can, when approached by anyone claiming to be from the corporation. The legitimate HDC ID card carries the name, position and department of the individual.

The release also said payments for houses can only be made at the cashier’s unit of the HDC office and added that it does not employ agents or third party entities to operate on its behalf.

HDC Managing Director Brent Lyons said “it is very unfortunate that citizens are still being defrauded by people intent on preying on their vulnerabilities. We at the HDC understand the importance of shelter for those who require the state’s assistance. However, this need and desire to own your own home must not make you engage in housing deals, which in reality are housing scams.”

Lyons urged citizens to “conduct due diligence before parting with their hard-earned money.” Anyone who believes that he/she may have been a victim of a housing scam related to public (HDC) housing, should contact the HDC’s Security Department: 612-7432 exts 4800 or 4801. The public can also contact or visit the Fraud Squad to lodge a report.