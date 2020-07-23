Haynes: Rowley would have enough time to lime after election

Anita Haynes -

HOURS after it was announced that the Prime Minister would meet and speak with guests during a Friday night lime, UNC Tabaquite candidate Anita Haynes said he would have enough time to lime after August 10.

Haynes made the remark during her address at the UNC's virtual campaign meeting on Thursday night, in which she accused Dr Rowley of having TT's best interests at the bottom of his priorities.

"Imagine in the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of an economic crisis and now a tropical storm, Keith Rowley has just announced he would be liming tomorrow (Friday). Don't worry, we are just 18 days away from giving Keith Rowley enough time to lime

"Let's be honest, he spent the last five years liming while people were suffering."

Haynes also accused Rowley of attacking women, particularly his attacks against Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

On his Facebook page on Thursday, Rowley announced he will be speaking with guests on a Facebook live stream on Friday night.