Gonzalo expected to strengthen to hurricane today

Gonzalo path projected by the TT Met Office at 6.30 am Thursday. IMAGE COURTESY TT MET OFFICE

TROPICAL STORM Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane today.

The Met Office, in a media release posted on it's website, said that on Gonzalo's current trajectory, it is expected to approach the Windward Islands late Friday into Saturday and is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Thursday.

Gonzalo is currently listed as a small tropical cyclone, as winds extend outward up to 55 km from the centre. At the time of the media release, Gonzalo was 1565 kilometres east of the Southern Windward Islands with winds of 19 kilometres per hour.

The Met Office is continuing to monitor Gonzalo and is encouraging the public to visit its social media pages and website for updates and to download the TTMetOffice app.