Deyalsingh: Case 141 is a child of Republic Bank worker

A person from a cleaning company sanitises the main lobby area of the Republic Bank branch at The Falls West Mall on Thursday morning. -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has confirmed the newest case of covid19 is a child of an employee at the West Mall branch of Republic Bank.

This case (141) – as well as case 139 – are pending investigation – which means at this time, the Health Ministry is unable to verify if these cases were imported or linked to an imported case.

At the Health Ministry’s virtual press briefing on Thursday morning, Deyalsingh said he spoke to the bank’s executive director – Derwin Howell – and viewed footage of the employee and the child on the premises.

“There was close contact with about 11 employees of Republic Bank. All employees have been sent home and they will be swabbed today.”

He said “robust” contact tracing is currently happening, as well as sanitisation of the building.

He urged the public to remain home if ill, and to continue practising proper hand hygiene and wear a mask.

“It becomes more important, that all the advice we have been giving about children – which has not gone down well in some quarters – I am hoping that this new case sheds new light on how we have to protect our minors...This case should shock us into a sense of reality that what we have been saying and advising to protect children is in fact important.”

In a press release, the bank said the West Mall branch will be closed for the rest of the day, but clients can make “full use of the bank’s wide and convenient range of electronic channels.” No reason for the closure was given in that release.

Newsday, however, paid a visit to the branch and saw the premises being sanitised on Thursday morning.