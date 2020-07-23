Covid19 cases remain at 141

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health's 10 am update on Thursday said number of confirmed covid19 cases remains at 141 – two of which are still pending investigation.

Pending investigation means that at this time, the ministry was unable to verify if these cases were imported or linked to an imported case.

Two Pennywise branches (Charlotte St, Port of Spain and Long Circular Mall) and a First Citizen’s Bank branch (San Juan) were closed yesterday as contact tracing had revealed a primary contact (person living with) case 139 had visited those businesses within the past two weeks.

They are, however, today back in operation after the person in question tested negative for the virus. The buildings were also sanitised.

Overnight, 31 new samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine for testing, bringing the total to 6,244. From that total, 4,712 were unique patient tests and 1,532 were repeated tests.

There are currently six patients at the Caura Hospital.

Of the 141 positive tests, eight died and 127 recovered and were discharged.