CoP: No knee-jerk reactions to politicians

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. -

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith on Wednesday said he is not having any knee jerk reactions to calls from any political platform during the general election campaign, for him to launch investigations into any matter.

Griffith made this comment in response to a call from MSJ Point Fortin candidate Ernesto Kesar to update the public about police investigations into an alleged serial rapist in the constituency. Griffith said, "As the CoP, I expect that there will be many accusations being made , and many calls being made for the CoP to launch investigations.

"I am not going to be running around from pillar to post to try to give justification, clarification or even give substance to comments being made on a political platform when there is a rush to call my name to call investigations."

Griffith said, as CoP "I work based on official reports being made on victims being concerned of certain matters." He said based on those reports, the police investigate those matters.

Point Fortin Mayor Kennedy Richards Jr on Wednesday said the police are doing all in their power to bring an alleged "serial rapist" in the constituency to justice. Richards is also the PNM's Point Fortin candidate.

He told Newsday that until the outcome of the August 10 general election is known, he remains Point Fortin mayor. Responding to statements made by Kesar earlier in the day, Richards said the police have advised there is one man wearing army camouflage who is committing the acts Kesar referred to.

He said the police are acting on certain information.

"There is a sketch of the person."

Richards also said the Point Fortin Borough Corporation's municipal police are also involved in the matter.