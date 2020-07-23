Be responsible and report yourself

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh asks members of the public to be responsible and speak up when they suspect they may be infected with covid19.

At the virtual Ministry of Health press conference on Thursday, he responded to a question on if the government would consider creating a policy for people to report possible covid19 cases within the community.

In response, Deyalsingh said, “What we are asking people to do is to be responsible, and if you are ill and experiencing symptoms, send yourself, report yourself to get tested."

On Tuesday, the country recorded its first local case.

There had been no local cases reported in the past 80 days.

The patient, who had flu-like symptoms for over a week, visited several businesses and had close contact with family and friends.