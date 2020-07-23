An equal opportunity education moment

THE EDITOR: After months of covid19 ramajaying all over the globe, bringing the sudden closure of schools, changing of timetables and on and off online classes, CXC and CAPE exams are here.

The general idea is that Paper 1s are a bligh.

Students who may not have had confidence in essay writing now have a chance of gaining those much coveted 1s and possible entry into A-Levels.

Covid19 has presented an equal opportunity education moment. What will our educators do with this?

Will CXC raise the grade point for 1s? Will principals now decide to look beyond grades for other factors to justify their process of elimination? Will teachers stand on the idea that some of these students cannot write essays and therefore should not be allowed to do A-Levels?

Will education continue to show its ugly, elitist head?

Or will our educators throw off the shackles of this elitist, cruel, impersonal education system inherited from colonisation and choose instead to be Caribbean?

While GCE and SATs have been called off, most of the Caribbean has forged on with the original plan to have school-leaving exams. Will our educators now recognise something bigger than exam performance – the will power, focus and resilience necessary for our students to face these exams in the midst of this pandemic and the hope in their futures they maintain, despite the very present truth that everything now is on shaky ground?

Will this in fact be the year that those demanded 1s are pushed aside for character, strength and fortitude? Will this be the year that students who desire, return to do A-Levels with greater faith in themselves because our educators see them, not their grades, and they are encouraged to recognise their presence and their power?

This is another moment for Caribbean shine.

We cannot continuously ask our students to shine if we do not stand and shine side by side with them.

JOANNE HAYNES

via e-mail