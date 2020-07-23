Agard: Get more $$ from cruise ship visits

UWI Professor John Agard said more needed to be done by Caribbean countries to extract revenue from cruise ships which visit them. He made this comment during during a webinar on the blue economy, hosted by the Institute of Marine Affairs on Monday.

Simmons and Associates managing director David Simmons said while cruise ship arrivals to the Caribbean are currently down because of the covid19 pandemic, they will be "back up and running" in due course.

Agard said many people take cruises to the Caribbean because they like the fresh air and the scenery. Against that background, he said they "should pay us money." Agard argued the current cruise ship head tax used in the region of US$5 per person is ridiculous. "We are being abused and mistreated." Agard added, "We have to figure out how we are going to get you to pay more money

He also suggested that Government consider tapping into some of the approximately $7 billion in the Green Fund to finance projects that will develop TT's blue economy. He made this suggestion

According to Agard, the money in the fund is largely unused and could be helpful to finance blue economy projects. Agard also suggested some kind of blended finance strategy be explored as well. Blended finance is model for financing development projects that combines an initial investment with a subsequent commercial investment. The initial investment often comes from a phlianthropic or government entity.

A 2017 document published by the World Bank and the United Nations, defines the blue economy as "the "sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystem." The blue economy consists of several components. These include established traditional ocean industries such as fisheries, tourism, and maritime transport. New and emerging activities, such as offshore renewable energy, aquaculture, seabed extractive activities, marine biotechnology and bio-prospecting, are other components of the blue economy.