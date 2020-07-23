Activists: Youths not keen to vote when facing hardships

In this September 4, 2013 file photo Dr Keith Rowley, opposition leader at the time, listens to young residents Jason Kennedy and Romeo Blackman, who raised concerns about unemployment and stigmatisation, during a walkabout in Beetham. A Youth Votes Matter campaign has found the same issues may deter young voters from voting in the August 10, 2020 general election. Rowley is seeking re-election for a second term as Prime Minister following on the PNM's victory in 2015. FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

Sustained underdevelopment in marginalised communities continues to curb the enthusiasm of young voters, activist Akinee Harry said during the virtual launch of a national Youth Votes Matter campaign, on Monday night.

Created by former members of the UWI St Augustine Guild of Students, the campaign targets young people between 16 and 35 with the aim of educating them on the importance of voting. The voting age is 18.

While discussing the disconnect between young people in marginalised communities and the political process, Harry said, "We have to look at the historical relationship between people from these marginalised communities and politicians."

Harry, an executive member of Youth Government TT, said he discovered through youth development work, which often takes him to these communities, that young people often see their hardships as never-ending.

As such, they see little to no incentive to vote and develop an opinion that their votes do not matter.

"People from these communities suffer stigmatisation and they are often stereotyped.

"These challenges break down the relationship between people coming from the ghetto and politicians," said Harry.

Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) Diego Martin Central candidate Felicia Holder, one of the panellists, sees the "noise" of election campaigns as a deterrent to young voters, especially in marginalised communities.

Referencing Saturday's confrontation between the United National Congress (UNC) Diego Martin West candidate Marsha Walker and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, Holder said, "What stopped the campaign (motorcade) was a fete in the street."

"There was no talk about policies, no talk about ideas and solutions to uplift the very community through which (the motorcade) was passing."

Citing a lack of proper permission, Griffith ordered Walker's campaign to stop a music truck on Western Main Road, Carenage, which she challenged as a PNM motorcade was passing by. The commissioner also stopped a PNM motorcade..

"For youths...what we experience in this country, is that politics is bacchanal and ole noise," said Holder.

"Nothing has and will ever change if politics continues as it is right now which is bacchanal, ole noise, music trucks, free thing, party and fete," she said.

Community advocate and UWI law graduate Kareem Marcelle said the root cause of crime and poverty must be addressed if youths are to feel their votes will matter.

Sharing his own experiences of discrimination as a Beetham resident, Marcelle said young people in marginalised communities are at a disadvantage simply because of where they live.

While saying it will be hypocritical for him to say no opportunities have been provided, Marcelle said more needs to be done for young people in these communities.

He called for systemic injustices to be dismantled which may help young people greater recognise the power of the political process.

The second session, of the four to be held under the Youth Votes Matter campaign, takes place on Friday at 8 pm.

It will be livestreamed on the campaign's Facebook page Youth Votes TT.

Expected to participate on Friday, covering the topic of youth participation in the political process, are the Progressive Party's San Fernando West candidate Nikoli Edwards, the People's National Movement (PNM) San Juan/Barataria candidate Jason Williams and leader of the Patriotic Front Mickela Panday.