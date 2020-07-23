3 primary contacts of case 139 recently visited Tobago

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said three household members of covid19 case 139 recently visited Tobago. They have since been tested and all results were negative.

The person lives with a total of eight family members. Dr Parasram said the three visited Tobago on July 21.

“We contacted the County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) right away when we heard the case was positive.

“They are also in quarantine in Tobago. I believe it will be state quarantine in Tobago, so they are under the care of Dr Tiffany Hoyte and she has been giving updates. They have the gene expert machine in Tobago as well.”

He said the contact tracing has been going well and the group came into contact with less than five people while in Tobago.

“We have already tested all of them except one, which should be done within the next day or so.”

He said they would all be in quarantine for 14 days.