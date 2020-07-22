Two dead after shooting in Tobago

Kenny Wolfe -

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

Tobago recorded its sixth and seventh murders for 2020 after a shooting incident that left two dead and one wounded last night in Concordia.

Police said around 9.15 pm on Tuesday, Kenny Wolfe of Les Coteaux was discovered lying motionless down a precipice along St Cecelia Road, Concordia with a gunshot hole to the body. His friend Benson Nichols, 29, also of Les Coteaux, suffered a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment. On Wednesday morning, the body of an unidentified man was found in Concordia.

Officers of the Tobago Homicide Bureau are investigating.

Tobago had a tranquil start to the year with no murders in the first five months.

In June, Tobago had four murders: brothers Kelton, 39, and Kenwyn James, 32, were killed by a gunman on June 5 in Les Coteaux; the body of businessman Koongebeharry Jaisarie was found buried in concrete on June 23 in Lowlands; Dwight Turpin was shot dead in Mt Hay, Black Rock on June 24.

On July 5, the island recorded its 5th murder when Alvion Nurse, alias Crime Boss, was killed in a what police said was a shootout with gunmen at Gru Gru Patch, Providence Road, Les Coteaux. .