Suffering not alleviated

FLAG-BEARER: A UNC supporter waves her flag during a walkabout in Aranguez on Tuesday by the party’s St Joseph general election candidate Ahloy Hunt. - ROGER JACOB

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the PNM had caused so much suffering among the population but worse still has failed to alleviate it. She spoke with Newsday at the end of a walkabout in Aranguez on Tuesday in support of the UNC candidate for St Joseph, Ahloy Hunt.

“Putting food on the table is always a problem so our team has been helping as far as they can,” she said. “I don’t think the Government has handled the suffering that they have caused which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. So yes we do have those human issues as cause for concern.”

Asked of any specific issues raised with her on the walkabout, she replied, “I think the major issue here and elsewhere is infrastructural development - roads, drain and a lack of a water supply. I thought number one was crime, but crime is on the list of the top three issues but a major concern is infrastructure.

“Therefore I intend to announce a National Infrastructure Development Plan in place to take care of roads and utilities. That has been a major issue, not just here (St Joseph) but across the board.”

She described the turnout of residents to meet the UNC as tremendous and a show of love in the house of the rising sun, alluding to the UNC. “It was overwhelming and we want to thank the people of St Joseph for this great welcome they have given to my candidate and me.”

Earlier, Hunt told Newsday the main item he was hearing on the doorstep was requests for food hampers, saying this suggested many people do not have jobs.

He said it was a great turnout. “The people are speaking. This is about change as well as saving the nation. People are suggesting the current MP (Terrence Deyalsingh) is Terrible Terry and he is missing in action. He has neglected the people. The people are suffering, they are hurting, they are in pain.

“They don’t have good housing, they don’t have food, they are unemployed. The infrastructure is in a bad state - no water, no garbage collection. It has been the absolute regression of a society. “When you go to people they don’t say they don’t have food but they ask for a hamper so what does that tell you?”

Hunt said suffering was happening before covid19 under this Government and will continue after covid19 unless the Government is changed. “This is about saving TT. Look at their policy - no plan.” Hunte alleged the Government could not account for all the money it had borrowed to fight covid19. He hailed Persad-Bissessar as a true leader, with passion and vision.

“She is people-centric, putting God first and once God is in front the people will follow Kamla.” He said she would save the people, unlike the Government which is just about taking and then lying to the people.

His brother, former PNM minister Gary Hunt told Newsday, “I can tell you this regime is not the PNM today that we know. Love don’t live there any more.”