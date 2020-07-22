Some returnees refusing to sign quarantine forms

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. -

Before boarding their return flights, nationals may have to sign a quarantine form, agreeing to go into immediate 14-day quarantine on arrival at Piarco Airport. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said this was because some of those returning have been refusing to go into quarantine after they land in TT, and this is a threat to the healthcare system and the economy.

Speaking at the ministry's virtual press conference, Deyalsingh said this was "a dangerous precedent.""We have never complained before. We have dealt with all the issues behind the scenes, but I think we have reached a sort of a breaking point," Deyalsingh said.

He said those involved committed to following the ministry's procedures and adhere to the quarantine guidelines before their exemptions are approved to let them enter the country. A 14-day state quarantine period is one of the conditions for returning to TT. But when they arrive, some refuse to sign the quarantine forms and have threatened legal action if they aren't immediately released, Deyalsingh said.

"When we allocate them to sites, they are refusing to go to the allocated sites, and they are demanding to go to sites of their own choice."

He said the government has ensured the quarantine facilities are "fit and proper" to keep people and that the presence of health workers to monitor returnees is crucial.

"A difficult situation in management is now being made even more difficult. And we are urging all returning nationals to understand that these demands simply cannot be met.

"We may even have to ask people, before boarding the flight to come home, to sign your quarantine forms."

He lamented the lack of a common vision.

"It is the solidarity that got us here. It is the singular purpose of mission and vision that has got us here.

"We have put forward a policy position on quarantine which is second to none anywhere. But it can only work smoothly. If those nationals will literally beg and scream to come back here – once you land here, please co-operate with us by signing your forms.

"You must also go to the centres which have been used before. These centres have been outfitted at taxpayers' expense for your comfort."Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram said Wednesday, two returnees refused to sign the forms.

He explained, "In instances like that we can write quarantine orders directly through the CMO's office naming the individuals and stating that they are under quarantine, which can be signed to ensure that there is compliance.

"So rather than the person signing, I can send an order saying that these two individuals are to be quarantined because of the risk that they pose."