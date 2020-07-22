Security guard's gun accidentally fired in police station

Two police officers were treated for gunshot wounds they received when a pistol issued to a security guard was fired by accident on Wednesday morning.

Police said the security officer who works at the Ministry of Agriculture was about to leave the charge room of the Central Police Station, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, at around 9 am when she accidentally fired a pistol she was issued.

One police officer was shot in his right foot while a bullet fragment struck another in her stomach.

Both officers were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where the female police officer was treated and discharged.

The other officer is still warded in stable condition.

Police said they are treating the incident as an accident but will continue with an enquiry.