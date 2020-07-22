San Fernando declared safe after bomb scare

Workers from the High Court and environs gather on the Promenade after word of a bomb scare in the Court on Wednesday morning. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

NO suspicious/explosive devices were found at the High Court on Harris Street, San Fernando on Wednesday morning after a bomb threat made by phone.

Police said they were alerted to the threat at 8:38 am.

A man called the court’s phone operator saying, “There is a bomb in the building,” repeatedly and then hung up the phone.

Staff were told to evacuate the building and assemble at the nearby muster point at Harris Promenade. As a precaution, staff at City Hall – also nearby – were required to evacuate as well.

Fire personnel led by fire station officer Michael Gafour, along with police, bomb specialists, emergency services and two K-9 officers searched the building and nearby areas until approximately 10:30 am.

It was then declared safe and staff were allowed to return to their respective buildings.