‘Please, we want to go home’

JAMAICANS stranded in Trinidad are pleading with the government to provide flights to help 60 of them return home. Several of them contacted Newsday on Monday, explaining that they are desperate to leave as money is running low and they have to beg for food and shelter.

Naldo Lewis, 22, of Portmore, explained he came to Trinidad in February for a two-week vacation, staying at an apartment in Curepe. Though he came to Trinidad for a two-week vacation, he didn’t plan on staying more than one month in the country.

In March, TT and other Caribbean countries closed their borders to international travel. The government also implemented restrictions to contain and prevent the spread of the covid19 virus. Jamaica confirmed its first case on March 10 and closed its borders on March 21.

On March 12, TT reported its first case and, on March 22, closed its borders. Jamaica reopened its borders to repatriate nationals on June 1 and by June 15, international travel resumed. But TT’s borders remain closed. Only cargo and nationals are allowed in. TT still hasn’t announced when the borders will reopen. The reopening lies in phase six –the last stage of a six-phase reopening.

Lewis said he reached out to Jamaica government officials and they said there was nothing they can do while TT’s borders remain closed. “They told me I have to make my bookings on my own and try to find a way to go home. Everybody I contact can’t say when a flight will leave Trinidad to Jamaica and that I have to wait.”

He also went to the Jamaican High Commission and requested an exemption from the TT government. The Ministry of National Security granted the exemption on July 7, but he has no idea when and how flights to Jamaica will resume.

When he tried to get the Jamaican authorities to intervene, he was told, because TT’s borders remain closed, the Prime Minister has to allow the Jamaican authorities to repatriate its nationals. “I’m almost out of cash and I don’t know how I’m going to pay my rent next month.”

In a Facebook post, Lewis expressed his frustration of trying to return home for over five months. Lewis, who worked as a supervisor in the public sector, told Newsday he already lost his job and his family is out of money to send to him to buy essentials.

“My mother used to send money to me but she doesn’t have much more. And my job already got someone to fill my position. It has been five months. Things must go on. All I want to do is go home.

“The same way the government is bringing people in from in the Caribbean, why don’t they allow us to go home on that flight. I’m asking to help us leave Trinidad please.” He said the group of them is ready and willing to pay for flights.

High Commissioner for TT to Jamaica Deryck Murray said he is aware of Trinidadians asking to leave Jamaica and Jamaicans asking to return home. He told Newsday on Monday evening, “But there must be a flight available and TT’s borders are closed. So it’s almost a situation where various agencies in TT and Jamaica need to work together.

“The simplest solution is to have a flight coming to Trinidad go back with people who want to go home. I know this is in the pipeline.It’s still a question for the Ministry of National Security to ensure this is coordinated.” Repeated attempts between Monday and Tuesday to contact Arthur Williams, High Commissioner for Jamaica to TT, were unsuccessful.