Pennywise lockdown due to covid19

Pennywise Charlotte Street - SUREASH CHOLAI

ABOUT 25 staff members were locked inside Pennywise on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, on Wednesday morning after public health officials locked down the store due to a covid19 scare.

Sources told Newsday at about 7.30 am, public health officers informed staff that they may have come in contact with someone who may have contracted the virus on Tuesday.

Pennywise CEO Dalvi Paladee said Pennywise may have been exposed to a secondary contact.

Later that morning, security staff were seen turning away customers telling them that the store was closed for the day for stock taking.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed that Pennywise branches on Charlotte Street, and Long Circular Mall as well as First Citizens' San Juan branch had both been closed to be sanitised owing to suspected exposure to covid19. He was speaking at Ministry of Health virtual presser on Wednesday morning.

Newsday was told public health officials are expected to return to test people inside the store.