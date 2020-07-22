No plans yet to cancel Tobago Cycling Classic

Heatwave Cycle Club members prior to the Tobago Internation Cycling Classic 2019, held in Tobago,on October 6, 2019. Heatwave were crowned overall Divion I team winners. - Photo courtesy TICC

THERE ARE no plans yet to cancel the Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC), according to the event’s chairman Jeffrey Charles.

In an online post, Charles wrote, “We have no immediate plans to cancel the Tobago International Cycling 2020 event.”

The event, which was originally carded from September 29 to October 4, has been pushed back to October 19-26. Considered the biggest annual international sporting event in Tobago, it attracts cyclists from the Caribbean, North America, South America and Europe.

Charles wrote, “We are in contact with most of the (event’s) main stakeholders including sponsors; race providers; local, regional and international officials, teams and cyclists etcetera. All are still very keen for the event to take place.

“The TICC management will access the situation by (the) end of August and, on the advice of the TT Government’s health and security state agencies, (we) will make a final decision.”