MSJ Pt Fortin campaign 'obeying covid19 rules'

Movement for Social Justice, Point Fortin candidate Ernesto Kesar addresses members of the media on Wednesday morning at MSJ's head office on Lorde Street, San Fernando. - Marvin Hamilton

MOVEMENT for Social Justice (MSJ) Point Fortin candidate Ernesto Kesar said the MSJ is adhering strictly to public health regulations to protect the population from the spread of covid19.

Kesar made this statement at a news conference at the MSJ's headquarters in San Fernando, in response to reports in the media about other parties not following covid19 protocols while campaigning for the August 10 general election,

Displaying his mask to reporters, Kesar said, "We are obeying the law."

He said the MSJ. on its walkabouts in Point Fortin. ensures people on these walkabouts do not exceed 25, they wear masks and physically distance themselves.

Kesar also said he uses social media as part of his campaign, to comply with the covid19 protocols.

He added that he noticed things happening in the camps of other parties campaigning in Point Fortin which may not be conforming with the protocols.

The campaign in Point Fortin to date has otherwise been clean and incident-free., he said, adding that he knew his PNM and UNC rivals- Kennedy Richards Jr and Taharqa Obika- and both were young men he respected.

Kesar said with more than one party contesting Point Fortin, the MSJ has a good chance of winning the traditional PNM stronghold. He reiterated it was not impossible for another party to win Point Fortin, recalling the NAR won in 1986, when it defeated the PNM 33-3 in that year's general election.

Acknowledging that the PNM and UNC have base support in Point Fortin, Kesar said the MSJ has also built a base there through work it had done during the last two local government elections.

He explained this was part of MSJ political leader David Abdulah's strategy for the MSJ "to stay in the political game."

Thanking constituents for their support, Kesar hoped those sentiments would be translated into votes on August 10.