MSJ candidate claims rapist in Pt Fortin

Movement for Social Justice, Point Fortin candidate Ernesto Kesar addresses members of the media on Wednesday morning at MSJ's head office on Lorde Street, San Fernando. - Marvin Hamilton

MSJ Point Fortin candidate Ernesto Kesar on Tuesday claimed there was "a serial rapist" in the constituency.

At a news conference at the MSJ's office in San Fernando, Kesar said his campaign team picked up this information two days ago.

Kesar said it is alleged this man is armed and there have been two victims. While a report was made to the police, Kesar wanted Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and the head of the South Western Division to update the public.

"We are concerned that while the political activity is taking place, the critical issues that are affecting the average people in Point Fortin are going by the side way and slipping under the radar."