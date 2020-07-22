Kamla: UNC government will be guided by covid19 protocols

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, political leader of the UNC, greets a supporter during a motorcade on Wednesday in support of San Fernando West candidate Sean Sobers. Looking on is Pointe-a-Pierre candidate David Lee. - Marvin Hamilton

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Wednesday had no comment to make about TT's first non-imported covid19 positive case, which resulted in the closure of two branches of Pennywise Cosmetics and one branch of First Citizens Bank on Wednesday.

She also hinted that if the UNC wins the August 10 general election, it will follow the same covid19 guidelines which the PNM has been using. Persad-Bissessar spoke briefly to reporters from the back of a truck at Tropical Plaza in Pointe-a-Pierre, before the start of a motorcade in support of UNC San Fernando West candidate Sean Sobers.

Asked about TT's first non-imported covid19-positive case and if she was concerned about what this meant about how TT deals with the virus, Persad-Bissessar replied, "I don't know anything about that. I don't know."

When she arrived at Tropical Plaza for the motorcade, Persad-Bissessar was not wearing a mask. Of the estimated 200 supporters present for the motorcade, many of them did not have masks on. Party officials were seen distributing masks to supporters who had none.

Asked about her promise to reopen TT's borders should the UNC win the election, Persad-Bissessar said, "I said we would be guided by health protocols. TT has been guided over the last several months by WHO (World Health Organisation) health protocols and I maintain we continue to be guided by those protocols."

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has repeatedly spoken about Government's covid19 strategies being underpinned by guidance from the WHO, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

While she was speaking with reporters, Persad-Bissessar signalled to the driver of the truck she and other UNC candidates were on, to start moving.

On a directive from the Education Ministry for parents to buy laptop computers for their children who are entering secondary school, Persad-Bissessar promised that if people vote for the UNC on August 10, "every child will get a free laptop."

She declined to comment on videos circulating on social media, in which UNC Toco/Sangre Grande candidate Nabila Greene was alleged to be in. "I don't know anything about that, " she said as the truck drove away.

Before the motorcade left the plaza, UNC deputy leader David Lee said the party would wait to see what Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram says about the non-imported covid19 positive case. Lee, who is also UNC Pointe-a-Pierre candidate, said he is ensuring all covid19 protocols are being adhered to in his campaign. He said this included wearing of masks, sanitising and physical distancing.