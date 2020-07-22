Jack Warner: I’ll blow your mind on Aug 10

BUSINESSMAN Jack Warner vowed to defy the PNM/UNC two-party dominance of TT’s politics by winning the Lopinot/Bon Air West in the August 10 general election, and even alluded to holding the balance of power. In an interview with Newsday on Wednesday, Warner said: “Wait and see. The results will blow your mind!”

Newsday asked why his party, the Independent Liberal Party (ILP), was vying for just one seat.

“In the first place, we believe the election is so tight that one seat will matter," he replied.

"In that regard, we didn’t feel we should spend money on other seats where our chances are not as good as they are in Lopinot/Bon Air West. I live here. I’ve been here for the past 50-plus years. I know the constituency and I live among them. I know them and they know me. I know their problems and together we’ll be able to solve the problems of this constituency. In that regard, I thought it prudent to go here.”

Warner said TT was falling apart.

“Our crime rate is soaring out of control, our health system is in shambles, our education system needs revamping and our social services remain unreachable to those most in need.”

He said a glance at the PNM’s 2015 manifesto shows the Government had failed to keep any of its promises, and if re-elected would again do nothing for another five years.

Asked about his win in the 2013 Chaguanas West by-election where he beat the UNC’s Khadijah Ameen, he replied that his victory was intended to send a message that the UNC had not been invincible in its heartland.

Newsday asked if, in a general election to choose a government now, it would be hard as a third party to replicate his by-election win which was probably largely a protest vote.

“What I want you to do, is peruse politics all over the world, in England going right back, and see the growth of small parties. You will understand that the era of when two parties control a country’s politics has changed and is changing rapidly.”

Newsday asked if TT was still under an old system of duopoly. Warner replied, “Somebody has to change it. Somebody has to bell the cat, and if that person is me then so be it.”

Newsday asked how many votes he expected to get, given the PNM won 11,000 votes ahead of the COP’s 6,000 in 2015 for that seat.

“All you have to do is wait and see. I challenge you, I guarantee you, that if you wait and see, on August 10 the results will blow your mind.”

Highly favouring his chances among constituents, Warner said, “Those two other candidates can say what they will do, but I will say what I have done. My track record speaks for itself.”

Newsday asked if Warner wins the seat, how would he factor into the PNM and UNC split. He replied, “If you think of 19-19-3, or 20-20-1, then of course your question is answered.

Newsday asked if voters should just stick with the PNM/UNC duopoly, one of whom is ultimately bound to win overall, why vote a third party?

Warner replied that a single independent or third party elected MP could change the policy of one of the two main parties and could champion electors against the domination of big business interests. He said the ILP was not committed to big business interests unlike the PNM or UNC, and was therefore the safest bet to ensure the people are taken care of especially in Lopinot/Bon Air West. “That is the basis on which I am fighting this election.”

Newsday asked if his comments at his recent announcement of his candidacy suggested he would be more inclined to align to the UNC than PNM if he is elected.

“On the contrary, I’ll be guided by what my constituents tell me or the party executive. This is not an independent campaign but for the ILP.”

Newsday pressed as to whether anyone would believe that as of now, Jack Warner has no game-plan. He replied, “I leave that to your imagination.”