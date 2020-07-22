It's worse than sugar

THE EDITOR: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says he is running on a record of achievement. That is a very bold chance he is taking.

While he may have done a somewhat fair job of containing the spread of covid19, he has done more harm than good in the past which overshadows the pandemic.

I refer to his move to have sugar replaced by artificial sweeteners. If he did his research properly he would not have imposed this on citizens.

In the past I wrote about this issue and he did not see it fit to check out my claim. Had he tried to verify it he would have found the proof and never exposed the population, especially the young, to these sweeteners.

One well known sweetener when exposed to 86 degrees Fahrenheit turns to formaldehyde which is a preservative for the dead but a toxin for the living.

It is responsible for people having symptoms of varying diseases such as MS, lupus, depression, tinnitus, vertigo, migraine and the list goes on and on.

Once again I implore the minister to get the artificial sweeteners out of this country. Get the children back into an active lifestyle.

I am not writing this just to see my letter in the papers. I was a victim several years ago and I know first hand how severe this can get if not stopped now.

Search the internet for more information.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin