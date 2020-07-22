Govt told to settle all long-standing negotiations

THE Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) has called on the Government to settle all long-standing negotiations saying a debt is a debt and it must be repaid. On Monday, a media statement from JTUM highlighted the outstanding periods, of which two dates to 2011 and another to 2005.

The release listed 12 affected unions among them the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union, Estate Police Association, TT Unified Teachers Association and the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union. It included almost 40 branches. “That has to be the height of disrespect for our country’s workforce,” the release said.

“JTUM call on the Minister of Finance to immediately begin discussions with the various trade unions on their long outstanding negotiations.” JTUM expressed concerns saying the election date has been announced yet the Government provided no statement regarding the outstanding settlements.

The release said JTUM wrote to the Finance Minister by letter dated November 18, highlighting the critical issues of outstanding public sector wage negotiations and other negotiations. These collective agreements were approaching the third period of collective bargaining with no settlement in sight, it said

The release quoted part if the letter which said “any debt that the government incurs would inevitably be carried on the backs and shoulders of these same workers.”

“It is therefore grossly unfair and unjust for the government not to settle their negotiations while they form a significant part of the country’s workforce who turn the wheels of the economy.” Subsequently, JTUM wrote on two occasions but has not received any response.

“JTUM is of the strong view that it cannot be that these long-overdue negotiations remain outstanding, and there is absolutely no response from the Government as to how they intend to settle them,” the release said.