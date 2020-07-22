Estwick: Intense schedule no excuse for final Test

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick. (AFP PHOTO) -

WEST Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick said there can't be any excuses in terms of fitness or fatigue as the regional team prepares to play a third Test match in quick succession against England on their current tour.

The players have only been able to get three days rest between matches since the series bowled off on July 8. The second Test match at Manchester, which England won by 113 runs to square the three-match series, ended on Monday. The third Test would begin on Friday at the same venue.

Estwick, asked how the Windies fast bowlers are coping with the matches being played in close proximity, said, "Our seam department is very experienced. We will trust them, we will sit down with them and we will have discussions." Estwick was speaking to journalists via Zoom on Wednesday.

The assistant coach said pacer Shannon Gabriel was ready to bowl in the nets on Wednesday and Kemar Roach is looking fresh. The Windies bowling attack includes fast bowlers Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph, along with spinner Roston Chase.

"We are trying to get them to stay off their feet, get the adequate rest in, get the treatment that they need because come Friday it is no second guessing. It is a big Test match for us, it is a big Test match for the region and we just got to be ready. We can't have any excuses. We've got to go out there and bring our A game."