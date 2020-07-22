Emancipation Day at home

AIYEGORO OME

MANY YEARS ago, NJAC asked that the country celebrate Emancipation Day at home (and in our communities). This is without prejudice to the Emancipation Day activities organised by the Emancipation Support Committee and others whose public events are now clearly constrained by the covid19 pandemic.

The reason being that Africans should have a day set aside for themselves. The late calypsonian Superior (Andrew Marcano) sang We Want a Day. The late Chief Servant Makandal Daaga said we should dedicate Emancipation Day to ourselves and “light a candle, say a prayer, play a drum.”

With Emancipation Day just two weeks away, I want to remind the African community to put aside the time to celebrate Emancipation Day at home appropriately, before, after or on the day itself.

The real point is that Africans need to have certain observances, including using oral history (or written history), whereby the spirit and endurance of Africans are recognised. Our children should hear and know what it means to be an African. Africans need to have a time to reflect on their health and their social well-being.

Last year I had prepared a ritual which had as cardinal features giving thanks to the Creator and ancestors as well as aid to the less fortunate.

This year I have designed an Emancipation Day greeting card to spread the message about the festivity.

Africans should use Emancipation Day as a family commemoration so that they can become more knowledgeable about their several African achievements. Remember, Africans are now halfway through the UN-declared International Decade of Persons of African Descent (2014-2025). It is also the era of a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

There are many narratives within each African family about successes in education, business, science and technology, church, mechanical and other skills, cooking, housecraft, agriculture, politics and social work. But Africans don’t recall them often enough.

For example, African teachers had founded a number of colleges before there were secondary schools other than QRC, CIC, the convents and the Naparima high schools.

We should use Emancipation Day at home to pay attention to our health, covid19 notwithstanding. Africans are plagued (like the rest of the country) with an epidemic of non-communicable diseases, especially diabetes and hypertension, which we have to deal with more resolutely than we are doing now.

African males also have a serious problem with prostate cancer. The report of a May 2008 cancer conference stated that “there is growing literature on the disproportionate burden of prostate cancer among…Black men of West African ancestry in the Caribbean islands, United Kingdom and West Africa.”

It was further stated that the imbalanced problem of prostate cancer among Black men follows the path of the transatlantic slave trade.

All African families in the Caribbean should have some understanding of what the presence of sickle cell trait and sickle cell disease may mean and therefore should take whatever action is necessary to mitigate complications.

At the social level, African families, in certain marginalised communities where people are stigmatised, must take action against the decline of their living, trapped as they are within dysfunctional families, subjected to inferior schooling and abused by criminal elements.

Africans have to pay attention to mental health as the stresses of daily living have weakened their resistance to illnesses that they could have dealt with more easily.

In that context, the Prime Minister’s recently appointed recovery committee is doomed to failure unless citizens in the affected areas are allowed to implement whatever recommendations are proposed.

Emancipation Day at home 2020 must become yet another stepping stone toward an African Renaissance which includes reparations that the community deserves since the European assaults on African civilisation during the slave trade, colonisation and imperialism.

Africans must seek the responsibility to honour themselves at their homes.