Drowning out voters with noisy campaign

THE EDITOR: Our Government's management of the covid19 pandemic has been, to say the least, commendable. So why not “ride the wave” while it lasts?

Well done PNM, you employed the advice of knowledgeable professionals and led the country with your prayer, compassion, communication, care and excellent directives. You got my attention. Maybe you can apply this framework to all ministries.

There are, of course, many areas needing improvement. Poor mental healthcare and environmental management are just two of my pet peeves. Hopefully these will be discussed during the election campaign, but for the first time my vote will be based on evidence and performance of a few good men and not on promises and hope.

It's 10 am, I'm sitting peacefully at home on holiday and I can hear a music truck with reverberating bass from three streets away. The speaker shouts along with the soca tune being played, "Water! Water! Water!...Vote PNM!" This is campaigning?

When will our politicians learn the difference between actual campaigning and providing entertainment for their supporters? If the latter is the goal, then do so at the appropriate time and place, where people have the option whether to attend or not.

If you want to canvas votes, how does blasting music into my home do that? That's being intrusive and invasive. In order to attract us to listen, you can play music and voice your slogans, but do so at a volume that does not rattle our windows. The nation is not deaf, there is no need for us to hear it from three streets away in every direction and there is no need to shout; the PA system amplifies your voice.

Last election I thought I was going to have a nervous breakdown with the scheduled 4 pm music truck that passed by. I don't know if they thought that by playing religious music it would not disturb. News flash, it's not the type of music, it's the volume.

One campaigner told me this was our culture. Really? A culture of noise and inconsideration is not to be encouraged or be proud of.

This country thrived on the leadership shown in protecting the health of the nation in the last few months. Those in the forefront sought after the greater good and taught us healthy practices for the common good. They effectively applied the law to everyone, no matter who they were.

These same values should apply to our mental health. Remember that the population they serve includes the elderly, sick, those suffering from anxiety and depression, and those who simply enjoy peace and quiet in their home. Where respect and common decency fail, the laws against noise pollution (yes, we do have legislation) should apply to everyone and all the time.

So, choose your campaigning tactics carefully. I'm all for surfing your wave, but if it floods me with noisy campaigning, you may drown this voter before Election Day.

S DE VERTEUIL

Glencoe