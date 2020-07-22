Deyalsingh: Trust Rowley on covid19

St Joseph candidate Terrence Deyalsingh. - SUREASH CHOLAI

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said covid19 will still exist after the August 10 general election, and people must think carefully about who they want to lead TT then.

He was speaking on Wednesday night at the PNM’s virtual campaign meeting which also featured the Prime Minister, Tunapuna candidate Esmond Forde and Barataria/San Juan candidate Jason Williams.

Deyalsingh hailed Dr Rowley for the past five years of his leadership largely through times of crisis. He said the PM was man who loved his country and was not afraid to take hard decisions.

Deyalsingh said Rowley had a vision. "If you don't have a leader who has a vision, crapaud smoke your pipe."

He hailed the PM's covid19 response including his willingness to take advice from public servants.

"On August 11 we'll still have covid...fifteen million cases (worldwide.)

"Who do you want leading the covid response? I want Dr Keith Rowley."

Alluding to some unpopularity with the Government's covid19 response, he said while a good leader can take you where you want to go, a brilliant leader takes you where you ought to go.