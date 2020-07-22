Cepep maintains step-down facilities

Home of Football- Marvin Hamilton

IN THE fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (Cepep) has partnered with Heath Ministry, the Defence Force, and UWI to provide ground maintenance services to four step-down facilities.

Since the partnership on April 15, about 400 Cepep workers have been carrying out maintenance work, a release from Cepep said on Tuesday. The facilities are the Home of Football in Couva, the Vision on Mission compound in Claxton Bay, and UWI’s campuses in St Augustine and Debe.

“Cepep recognises the critical importance of collective partnership as we flatten the curve and keep our citizens safe and covid-free,” the release said.

“The company provides landscaping services, cutting of fire trails, and keeping both the outer and inner perimeters for the listed facilities clean and clear of all debris.”

It quoted the CEO, Keith Eddy, saying he emphasised the company’s commitment to providing any assistance required by the Ministry.