Avoid what is happening in Guyana

THE EDITOR: I call on all political leaders and party candidates to campaign with integrity and impartiality in the lead-up to the August 10 general election.

It is hoped there will continue to be goodwill among all the people of this multi-cultural and multi-ethnic nation. The election must be free and fair, there must be no need for the courts to decide the outcome, as we see happening in Guyana.

We in TT have had our fair share of election problems, as with the notorious voting machines in 1966 when there was total confusion.

As the campaigning continues, the political leaders must demonstrate humility and respect for each other. Party manifestos must also be treated with respect and not thrown in the dustbin as one of them will be used as a guide for the nation’s socio-economic development.

It is time that our leaders get serious about the development and progress of TT. We must avoid at campaign rallies and walkabouts the bacchanal that is Carnival.

Let us move forward and show to the world we are not another Guyana.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Caparo