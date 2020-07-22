Another covid19 case under investigation

Another person has tested positive for covid19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 141.

The case is pending epidemiological investigation according to a release by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said, within the past 24 hours TT was faced with two cases that are pending investigation. This means that at this time, the ministry was unable to verify if these cases were imported or linked to an imported case.

They said, however that the two cases – 139 and 141 – are not linked.

“The Ministry of Health continues to work dutifully to identify the origin of these cases,” the release said.

The release added that ministry officials advised that certain businesses be closed temporarily over the past 24 hours to allow for sanitation and further contact tracing.

Of the 141 positive tests, eight died and 127 recovered and were discharged.