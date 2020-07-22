One new covid19 case in TT

TT has one new imported case of covid19.

The Health Ministry in a release Wednesday morning reported another person has tested positive for covid19. The case is imported and the patient is a national who recently returned from Saudi Arabia.

The new case takes the number of samples which have tested positive up to 140.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency and the University of the West Indies site for testing for covid19 increased by 26 from 6174 to 6186 between the evening and morning updates.

The number of deaths remained unchanged at eight. Three more people have been discharged from the Caura facility for a total of 127.