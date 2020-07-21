Two new covid19 cases in TT: one imported, one pending

TT has two new confirmed cases of covid19, one imported and a second pending investigation.

The Health Ministry in a release Tuesday evening reported two additional people have tested positive for covid19. One case is imported and the patient is a national who recently returned from Canada. The second case is "pending epidemiological investigation". The ministry added that all established protocols have been implemented.

The two new cases takes the number of samples which have tested positive up to 139.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency and the University of the West Indies site for testing for covid19 increased by 26 from 6148 to 6174 between the morning and evening updates. The number of deaths and number of people discharged remained unchanged at eight and 124 respectively.