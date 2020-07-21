Tackling crime

THE EDITOR: Resources necessary for bandits to commit crimes include weapons, means of escape, will power, time and a victim. Our governments have not been effective in controlling access to weapons or means of escape. It is virtually impossible for the Government to control bandits’ will power or their ability to select victims. That leaves us with time.

The Government could design mandatory programmes to manage the free time of individuals who are victimising the citizenry. The focus of these programmes should be job training and not military national service as done in most countries. This can be accomplished by implementing mandatory youth camp-type programmes in secured environments, for unemployed individuals.

Job training would fill the void left by the discontinuation of apprenticeship programmes.

CHRISTIAN WONG SHING

Montrose