She's a great example for rest of thepublic service

THE EDITOR: I recently helped someone apply for a replacement ID Card. Part of the process involves reporting the loss at any police station. I was totally disgusted with the manner in which I was received by a young policeman when I went to the station.

After taking the information and filing out the form incorrectly, he was told by the sergeant to do it over. He could not find another blank form so his solution was to send me to another police station to make the report.

Luckily the sergeant was more resourceful, so I eventually got the report, which I had to take to the EBC office in Chaguanas.

So I go there expecting the same “policeboy” attitude. I went to the counter and the young woman told me she would call me in a moment as she was helping someone else. Usually when someone in a government office tells you “you have to wait,” it is often with an attitude that almost screams, “You’re bothering me, you can’t see that I busy!” Not this young woman.

I found out that her name is Amelia Dwarika. Even the manner in which she told me to wait felt good and respectful. When she called me back to the counter she was thorough, helpful, understanding and tried to make the process as brief and painless as possible.

That encounter with Dwarika qualifies as the best interaction I have ever had accessing service at any government office. I was happy to know that our tax dollars go towards paying someone like Dwarika.

Thank you, Dwarika. I pray that you may infect the entire public service with your positive attitude.

SIGMOND CROMWELL

via e-mail