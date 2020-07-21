Save water

THE EDITOR: "You never miss the water till the well runs dry." This old saying is more pertinent to TT than ever before.

WASA has been issuing notices about the dangerously low water levels in our reservoirs. The long-term percentages are significantly below normal.

WASA's last water update, dated July 6, stated that the Hollis Reservoir was at 18.77 per cent capacity, the Arena Reservoir at 19.43 per cent, Navet at 22.47 per cent and Hillsborough in Tobago at 42.40 per cent.

People are not paying attention. Rainfall, so far, has been seriously affected by the vast plumes of Sahara dust coming from the African continent.

If this continues, we are facing an extreme water shortage, akin to drought. All of us must do what is necessary to preserve water. Pray for rain.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope